Bombay HC Quashes Drugs Case Against Bollywood Actress Mamta Kulkarni

Mamata Kulkarni |

The Bombay High Court has quashed a case registered against Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni in connection with the seizure of illegal drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore in 2016. Her partner Vicky Goswami was also named as an accused in the FIR registered by the Thane police.

The anti-narcotics cell of the police had seized 20 tonnes of ephedrine from a Solapur factory.

Kulkarni had claimed that she was wrongly implicated in the case and that the criminal proceedings against her were required to be quashed and set aside as there was no evidence against her.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petition on Monday. A detailed order is awaited.