Drugs case: Court rejects Mamta Kulkarni's plea to defreeze bank accounts

A special court in Thane has rejected former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni's application for de-freezing her six bank accounts, three FDs and releasing two Mumbai flats sealed in connection with a Rs 2,000-crore drugs case.

Rajesh S Gupta, an additional sessions judge who is also a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court judge, gave the order last week.

Through her lawyer, Kulkarni submitted in the court that she has been falsely implicated in the 2016 case and is the only bread earner of her family. The former actress said one of her sisters is suffering from a mental ailment and undergoing treatment at a centre in Panvel in Navi Mumbai since the past 8 years.

As her bank accounts and FDs have been frozen, Kulkarni said, she is unable to bear the medical expenses and other financial requirements of her sister.

It was necessary for her sister to be kept in a clean environment and for that purpose her flats in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri, which have been sealed, be released and their possession handed over to her, Kulkarni said in her plea in the court.

However, the special public prosecutor pointed out that the accused has been charge-sheeted and ever since the multi-crore drugs case was registered on April 12, 2016, she had been on the tun and was residing in Kenya at that time.

Kulkarni, named as a prime accused in the case, was allegedly an active member of a drug syndicate, the prosecution said.

All attempts to bring home the accused were exhausted and subsequently to seek her presence, a process under section 82 of the CrPC (related to proclamation for person absconding) was initiated, it told the court.