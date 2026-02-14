BNCMC Gears Up For Ramzan: Civic Chief Anmol Sagar Orders Sanitation Drives, Security Boost, Uninterrupted Power

In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan, the Commissioner of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), Anmol Sagar convened a high-level coordination meeting with officials from multiple departments. |

Bhiwandi: In preparation for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan, the Commissioner of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), Anmol Sagar convened a high-level coordination meeting with officials from multiple departments to ensure seamless civic services, effective crowd management and enhanced security across the city.

Top Officials Discuss Sanitation, Traffic, and Law and Order

The meeting focused on sanitation, traffic regulation, law and order, water supply, market management and arrangements for vendors during the fasting period. Senior officials present included Additional Commissioner-1 Vitthal Dake, Additional Commissioner-2 Nayana Sasane, ACP Ramesh Sangle, Deputy Commissioner (Tax) Balkrishna Kshirsagar, City Engineer Jameel Patel, along with senior police inspectors from all local police stations and other department heads.

Emphasising cleanliness during Ramzan, the Commissioner directed the Health Department to ensure proper disposal of waste generated after iftar gatherings, increase the number of garbage bins in busy areas, undertake daily sweeping and conduct regular deep-cleaning drives. Instructions were also issued to coordinate with restaurant and hotel owners to maintain hygiene standards. Officials were directed to clean garbage bins twice daily, operate garbage collection vehicles in each locality twice a day and arrange water supply through the Water Department for deep-cleaning activities.

Traffic Dept to Manage Crowds, Designate Hawker Zones

The Traffic Department was instructed to implement effective crowd management measures, identify designated spaces for street vendors and hawkers, and involve local public representatives to ensure smooth coordination at the ground level.

The Water Supply Department was asked to ensure tanker supply in complaint-prone areas, provide adequate water for sanitation drives and publish a clear water supply schedule for residents.

From a security perspective, officials were directed to install CCTV cameras at sensitive locations, maintain close coordination with the police department and remain alert to prevent fire hazards or untoward incidents. Vendor management measures, including ward-based regulation and promotion of electrical safety norms, were also discussed.

Torrent Power Gets Strict Warning on Uninterrupted Supply

Special instructions were issued to Torrent Power Company to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramzan. The civic chief warned that in cases where temporary meters are provided, the company would be held responsible for any short circuit or electrical mishap.

The Market Department has been asked to grant necessary permissions to vendors in a regulated manner. Stressing inter-departmental coordination, the Commissioner directed all departments to complete preparations within stipulated timelines to ensure that Ramzan is observed in a peaceful and well-organised manner across Bhiwandi.

