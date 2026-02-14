Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar's First Act: Declares War On Water Scarcity, Takes On 'Tanker Mafia'

Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalkar demonstrated a "citizens-first" approach by convening her very first official review meeting specifically to address the city's escalating water shortage. |

Thane: Following her recent appointment, Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalkar demonstrated a "citizens-first" approach by convening her very first official review meeting specifically to address the city's escalating water shortage.

Recognizing the severity of the crisis within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, Mayor Pimpalkar directed the Water Supply Department to prioritize immediate relief for the most affected regions.

Key Directive: Securing Additional Supply

A major focal point of the meeting was the ongoing negotiation with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the TMC had formally requested an additional 50 MLD (Million Liters per Day), only 5 MLD has been sanctioned so far.

Action Plan: The Mayor has instructed officials to expedite administrative procedures to secure the remaining quota.

Upcoming Talks: City Engineer Prashant Songra confirmed that a high-level meeting with BMC authorities is scheduled for Monday, February 16, to resolve this deficit.

Zonal Focus and Infrastructure Upgrades

The Mayor scrutinized several high-complaint areas, issuing specific mandates for different neighborhoods:

Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva: Acknowledging reports of water being available only once every 8–10 days, she directed officials to coordinate with MIDC for increased supply and to operationalize local pump houses and water tanks immediately.

Ghodbunder Road: Addressing the disparity between new construction projects and old housing societies, officials assured that additional supply would be diverted to bridge the gap.

Tribal Settlements: A separate report has been commissioned to ensure a consistent water supply to the tribal hamlets (padas) within municipal limits.

Crackdown on "Tanker Mafia" and Transparency

In a move to ensure accountability, Mayor Pimpalkar demanded a full report on the daily management, expenditure, and transparency of free water tanker services. She issued a stern warning against illegal tanker operators, directing the administration to dismantle unauthorized distribution networks that exploit the scarcity.

Preparing for Summer Peak

With the peak heat of April and May approaching, the Mayor ordered a comprehensive action plan focusing on Immediate repair of distribution lines to minimize wastage.

Expediting the drilling of new borewells and the repair of existing ones under recently approved tenders.

Strategic planning of water reserves to prevent a "Day Zero" scenario in early summer.

"Citizens' basic needs cannot wait. Every official must be on the ground to ensure that relief measures are not just on paper but reach the taps of every household," stated Mayor Sharmila Pimpalkar during the session.

The meeting was attended by senior TMC officials, including City Engineer Prashant Songra and Deputy City Engineer Vikas Dhole.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/