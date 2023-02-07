e-Paper Get App
BMC Polls: In a setback, ex-corporator of Uddhav faction joins Shinde camp

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Mansi Madhukar Dalvi | ANI
Mansi Madhukar Dalvi, an ex-corporator of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav faction, on Tuesday joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

The switching over of the former Worli corporator is being seen as a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray group.

In June last year, 32 former corporators of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Faction) from Navi Mumbai extended their support to Shinde in Thane. Meanwhile, Thackeray joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA). The two parties made the announcement during a press conference in January. Though the civic poll dates are yet to be announced, the move is being seen as an indication that Uddhav’s Sena has started its preparations.





