BMC Polls: In a setback, ex-corporator of Uddhav faction joins Shinde camp

Mansi Madhukar Dalvi | ANI

Mansi Madhukar Dalvi, an ex-corporator of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav faction, on Tuesday joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

The switching over of the former Worli corporator is being seen as a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray group.

In June last year, 32 former corporators of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Faction) from Navi Mumbai extended their support to Shinde in Thane. Meanwhile, Thackeray joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA). The two parties made the announcement during a press conference in January. Though the civic poll dates are yet to be announced, the move is being seen as an indication that Uddhav’s Sena has started its preparations.

