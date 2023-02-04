'You resign first': BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Aaditya Thackeray's challenge to CM Shinde

BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar (R) and Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (L) |

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on February 4 accepting Aaditya Thackeray's challenge said that he [Thackeray] should resign first and then they can see who is winning.

Shelar's statements came after Thackeray scion challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the legislators who joined him in his rebellion.

Aaditya Thackeray's open challenge to Shinde faction

Thackeray earlier said, "The 13 MPs and 40 MLAs have betrayed [Maharashtra]. I challenge them to resign and face elections. I want to see if they will be elected again. I will challenge the CM to contest elections from Worli opposite me; I will tender my resignation."

Thackeray made those comments while addressing a party meeting in Anushakti Nagar.

He also reportedly said that the Shinde faction is using Mumbai and Maharashtra for their vested interests and that concerns him. He also commented on BMC polls and said that he feels the city is under dictatorship as the civic body polls have not been held for a year now.

Furthering his jibe, he said that instead of announcing BMC polls, they have appointed administrator who listens to CM's orders.

Barbed exchanges since vertical split in Shiv Sena

Since the vertical split in Shiv Sena, the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions have sparred with words and exchanged barbed comments. Constant open challenges are made.

