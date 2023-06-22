BMC COVID Jumbo Centre Scam: ED Summons Sanjeev Jaiswal To Record Statement A Day After Raids At 15 Locations

Representative Image | FPJ

ED has summoned veteran 1996 batch IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal to record a statement at the Ballard Estate office of the probe agency in the investigation of money laundering in the COVID jumbo centre scam. Sanjeev Jaiswal was the BMC additional municipal commissioner during the covid pandemic when the tenders at inflated rates were awarded to close aides of the ruling Shiv Sena leaders in the MVA regime. He is currently vice president and chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

ED raids 15 locations, what is the scam?

ED had raided 15 locations in Mumbai and Thane region on Wednesday including searches at the Bandra residence of Sanjeev Jaiswal, Chembur residence of Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray and the Santacruz residence of Patkar. The probe agency also searched Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar, who was the head of the BMV Central Purchase Department during the COVID pandemic.

The ED sleuths searched the offices of Lifeline Hospital Management Services at Worli, suppliers of oxygen concentrators and other equipment, contractors and middlemen involved in the COVID jumbo centre scam.

