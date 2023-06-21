BMC COVID Scam: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Mumbai Linked To Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya's Close Aide

Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya and Suraj Chaven (left to right) |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids across multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with the BMC COVID Scam case. The raids have been conducted against close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. The raids come a day after Maharashtra government ordered probe into the alleged scam.

According to TV reports, the raids are underway at 16 premise across the city. The raids are being conducted on premises of Suraj Chavan. ED sleuths also searched premises of IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal and 14 others, including close associates of Rajya Sabha MP and UBT sena spokesman Sanjay Raut. On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into findings made by CAG, the supreme audit institution, into contracts given out by BMC worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Suraj Chavan, who is facing ED raids, has been seen at UBT events and his Twitter handle also has posts related to events of UBT party and Aaditya Thackeray. He had shared photos of the June 19 event as well.

Suraj Chavan's social media posts also show him participating in various events promoting Aaditya Thackeray. The Youth Wing leader of the UBT group also organises local events and programmes to expand party outreach in Mumbai.

This is breaking news, more details awaited