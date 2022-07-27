BMC claims to have filled over 18,000 potholes on Mumbai roads in three months

BMC is converting asphalt roads into concrete ones to fix pothole problem | BL Soni

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that they have filled up more than 18,000 potholes between April 1st to July 27th this year. Further, it has been observed that in the last 20 days, more than 10,000 potholes have appeared on Mumbai roads which have been filled up by the BMC.

Most of the pothole roads were in the western suburbs.

There are around 2,055 km-long roads in Mumbai, among that, around 1,200-kilometre roads are made of asphalt and 800 km of road is made of cement concrete.

As per BMC officers, during monsoon season, asphalt leaves the surface of roads which causes potholes to occur. Therefore, BMC has undertaken work of concretization of roads in the city.

BMC had patted its own back by claiming less number of potholes on the roads of Mumbai during this monsoon, but the claim has now washed away with the heavy rainfall in the month of July which showed their true colour.

As per BMC's road department report, complaints of potholes have increased in the last twenty days.

Before monsoon, BMC had provided 2,746 metric tons of cold mix to all the 24 administrative wards of Mumbai. BMC has filled up 15,588 potholes with cold mix and 1,266 potholes are filled with the concrete mix.

Of these, at 1,294, most of the potholes were filled up in the Malad area.

Number of potholes fixed as in Mumbai suburban area:

Malad ---- 1294

Goregaon-- 1088

Andheri --- 1199

Govandi--- 860

Bhandup --- 780

Chembur--- 584

Borivali ---- 406

Kandivali --- 406