OBC quota: BMC to hold draw on Friday, final list on August 13

Mumbai: After the Supreme Court paved the way for 27 per cent OBC quota in the local bodies across the state, the BMC has organised the lottery process to reserve OBC seats. The draw will be conducted on Friday at the Bandra’s Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir.

During this process, 63 seats, which also includes seats for women from the community, will be reserved for the OBC. Whereas, suggestions and objections on the lottery can be filed till August 2.

There are a total 236 electoral wards in Mumbai. Of them, 63 will be kept reserved for the OBC, including 32 seats for OBC women candidates. The upcoming draw will not interfere with the lottery undertaken for the SC and ST community on May 31.

However, the reservation for women will change accordingly.

According to the State Election Commission, those wards which were not reserved for the OBCs in 2007, 2012 and 2017 should be given first priority this time. The draft of OBC reservation will be published on the BMC’s website on July 30.

On August 13, the BMC will declare the final list of the OBC reservation.

