 BJP–Shinde Sena Truce On Cards? After Weeks Of Clashes, Shinde & Fadnavis Resolve Differences In Late Night Meet, Ahead Of Mumbai & Thane Civic Polls: Report
After weeks of friction, the BJP and Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena have agreed to jointly contest Maharashtra’s upcoming municipal corporation elections, including the crucial BMC and Thane polls. A meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde sealed the decision. Both parties will now negotiate seat-sharing and enforce discipline to prevent infighting that previously weakened the Mahayuti.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Dy CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: After weeks of escalating tensions, public disagreements and direct contests during the recent local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have finally taken a decisive step toward restoring unity. The two allies have agreed to jointly contest the upcoming municipal corporation polls across Maharashtra, including the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation elections.

According to an Indian Express report quoting senior sources within the Mahayuti alliance, the decision marks a renewed attempt by both parties to present a cohesive front ahead of crucial urban polls. These municipal corporation elections are politically important, especially in Mumbai and Thane, where civic control is closely linked to public perception and long-term political influence.

Late Night Meet Between Shinde-Fadnavis Sealed The Deal

The breakthrough reportedly came during a one-and-a-half-hour closed-door meeting held late Monday between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The meeting was reportedly described as 'positive' and 'constructive,' leading to consensus on contesting together not only in Mumbai and Thane but also in several other municipal bodies across the state under the Mahayuti banner.

Over the next two to three days, local-level negotiations are expected to begin to finalise seat-sharing formulas, ward-level coordination and campaign responsibilities. Leaders from both parties have been tasked with ensuring smoother communication and avoiding any overlap or conflict in candidate selection.

A major organisational directive also emerged from the meeting. Both parties agreed that office-bearers and grassroots workers will not be permitted to switch sides within the alliance, according to the report. This measure aims to curb internal friction and prevent charges of poaching, a major issue that marred the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.

During those polls, the Mahayuti’s cohesion suffered as BJP and Shinde Sena candidates often contested directly against each other, leading to clashes, confusion among voters and accusations of betrayal at the grassroots level.

Despite top leaders calling them 'friendly fights,' the incidents exposed deep fault lines within the alliance. Parallel campaigns and public criticism had raised concerns about whether the Mahayuti could maintain unity in larger civic elections.

According to the report citing political observers, Monday’s meeting signals an effort to learn from past missteps. With tighter coordination and stricter organisational discipline, the Mahayuti hopes to avoid internal discord in major urban centres like Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Winning these influential civic bodies remains essential for consolidating political strength and reinforcing the alliance’s credibility among urban voters.

