Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Clashes Erupt Between BJP–Shiv Sena Workers In Badlapur As Voting Begins

Voting - Representative image |

Mumbai: A heated clash between BJP and Shiv Sena workers in Badlapur marked a tense start to municipal elections across Maharashtra on Tuesday. The confrontation broke out near the ST bus stand at Gandhi Nagar Tekdi in Badlapur West, where both groups allegedly argued over distributing voter slips and setting up polling booths.

What began as a verbal disagreement quickly escalated into a violent scuffle, forcing police to intervene. A heavy police presence was deployed in the area, and two individuals were detained in connection with the incident, reported TV9 Marathi. The atmosphere remained tense for some time as officers worked to restore order.

Despite the disruption, polling for the Badlapur Municipal Council had begun earlier in the morning. Elections are underway for the post of municipal president as well as 43 council seats. Voters turned out in large numbers from the start, forming long queues at several polling stations. At the Marathi School in Gandhi Chowk, heavy crowds were witnessed, reflecting strong voter enthusiasm. Authorities have implemented strict security arrangements to ensure peaceful voting throughout the day.

Read Also Maharashtra Local Body Polls Phase I Today As 242 Municipal Councils, 46 Nagar Panchayats To Vote

Candidates In Fray For Badlapur Seat

The contest for the municipal president's post is witnessing multiple candidates: Veena Mhatre from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ruchita Ghorpade from the BJP, Priya Gawli from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, independent candidate Sangita Chendvankar, and Aastha Manjarekar.

These elections, covering more than 250 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, are considered crucial for strengthening grassroots governance in the state. The polls had been delayed for an extended period but are now being conducted following court directives. For political parties, the elections serve as an important platform for expanding cadre strength and shaping new local leadership.

Also Watch:

Bogus Voting, Technical Snags Reported In State

Elsewhere in the state, polling was marred by incidents of bogus voting and technical glitches. In Buldhana, a young man was caught attempting to cast a fake vote. Polling agents confronted him, resulting in chaos at the Government Technical School booth. Other voters chased the youth away, leading to temporary disorder at the centre.

Technical issues were reported at Akkalkot as well. At the Urdu School polling station, the EVM machine in Room 2 of Booth Number 9 malfunctioned and remained non-operational for nearly half an hour. Early voters faced inconvenience as election officials worked to rectify the issue and restore normal voting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/