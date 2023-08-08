BJP's Nitesh Rane Fires Fresh Salvo At Uddhav Thackeray, Compares Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief With Aurangzeb |

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray by comparing him with Mughal King Aurangzeb. He alleged that Uddhav and his team are tyrants and now they fear legal action against their misdeeds.

Nitesh has always remained at the forefront of attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray. He has raised many issues of corruption in BMC which was led by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rane Attacks Uddhav On Twitter

Taking to social media, Nitesh said “Who took away six corporators of the MNS party? Who forced Rajsaheb (Thackeray) to snap ties with Balasaheb (Thackeray)? Who destroyed Saheb’s other family members? Now, he is talking about relations when he can see that jail is inevitable. So, who is the real Aurangzeb?”

He was referring to Uddhav Thackeray’s politics of breaking the morale of MNS by taking away six corporators in the past and alienating late Balasaheb Thackeray from his other family members. Nitesh also hinted a possibility that Aditya, former minister in the MVA government might be jailed.

Nitesh's Remarks Comes After Uddhav Loyalists Face Legal Action

Nitesh’s comments came after former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar was booked by Economic offence Wing allegedly in connection with a corruption case. Nitesh said that Uddhav fears that his son Aditya would also face the same fate and go to jail.

Earlier, Uddhav’s other leader and former minister Ravindra Wairkar was also questioned in an alleged corruption case. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut was also jailed and released on bail. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab is under the radar of investigation agencies for a long time.

Recently, in his speech, Uddhav Thackeray too had attacked Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. The criticism did not go down well in the BJP. In reply to the criticism, Rane compared Uddhav with tyrant Aurangzeb.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)