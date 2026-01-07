BJP’s ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’ Line Rings Hollow As Party Joins Congress To Oust Shiv Sena In Ambernath Civic Power Play

Ambernath Municipal Council |

Ambernath: In a stunning political twist that has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s ruling alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has long championed the slogan of a “Congress-mukt Bharat” has joined hands with the Congress to seize power in the Ambernath Municipal Council. The unexpected alliance, aimed at sidelining the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), has triggered sharp reactions and exposed deep cracks within the Mahayuti.

New power equations emerge as BJP-backed candidate secures top civic post

With the support of Congress and the Ajit Pawar–led NCP faction, BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule has been elected Chairperson of the Ambernath Municipal Council. The new ruling bloc commands a strength of 32 councillors — 16 from BJP, 12 from Congress and 4 from NCP (Ajit Pawar group) — giving it a clear majority in the 52-member council.

The development has left the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which was earlier in power in Ambernath, fuming. Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar launched a blistering attack on the BJP, accusing it of hypocrisy and betrayal.

BJP hits back, says alliance with Shinde faction would have been inappropriate

“The BJP speaks of ‘Congress-free India’, but today it has embraced the Congress just to keep Shiv Sena out of power. This is nothing but a betrayal of its ally,” Kinikar said.

Reacting to the criticism, BJP leaders dismissed the charge and instead targeted the Shinde faction. BJP Vice-President Gulabrao Karanjule Patil said an alliance with the Shinde group would have been far more inappropriate.

“We tried repeatedly to work out a Mahayuti arrangement in Ambernath, but their leaders did not even respond. Partnering a group tainted by corruption for 25 years would have been unacceptable,” he said.

Issue escalates to national level as Shrikant Shinde reacts cautiously

The political fallout has reached the national level. Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde struck a cautious tone, saying the issue was for the BJP to explain.The BJP–Congress alliance in Ambernath is a question for our partner BJP. Shiv Sena has been in power there and delivered development. Sena will stand with whoever is committed to development politics,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP leaders in Ambernath claimed that the support from Congress and NCP (Ajit Pawar group) came without any conditions. The BJP holds the municipal president’s post. Congress and NCP supported us unconditionally because Ambernath has seen little development and the city needs progress, a BJP office-bearer said.

Attempts to reach Congress city president Pradeep Patil for his response were unsuccessful. As the BJP-Congress alliance tightens its grip on Ambernath’s civic body, the episode has created fresh unease within the ruling Mahayuti, raising questions over political consistency, alliance ethics and the future of the BJP–Shiv Sena partnership in Maharashtra’s urban politics.

