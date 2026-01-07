Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips: Report

Mumbai leads India’s ride-hailing market in 2025 with strong late-night and weekend Uber travel demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: Mumbai continued to lead India’s ride-hailing market in 2025, emerging as a major contributor to late-night and weekend travel on Uber, according to the How India Ubered report released by Uber India.

High share of late-night and weekend trips

The report shows that Mumbai recorded one of the highest proportions of late-night trips in the country, followed by Kolkata.

The city also featured among the leaders in weekend travel, along with Guwahati and Chennai, indicating sustained demand beyond weekday commuting.

Uber trips cross 11.6 billion kilometres nationwide

At a national level, Uber trips in India covered more than 11.6 billion kilometres in 2025, marking a 26.5 per cent increase compared to 2024. The data highlights the growing dependence on app-based transport across cities.

The most common booking time across India was 6:00 pm, while Friday recorded the highest trip volumes during the week. November emerged as the busiest month for bookings, and December 12, 2025, was the single busiest day of the year.

Southern cities lead on rider ratings

Southern cities led on rider behaviour indicators. Kochi posted the highest average rider rating at 4.91 out of 5, with 98.3 per cent of trips receiving five-star ratings from drivers. Thiruvananthapuram followed with an average rating of 4.87. Pune and Chandigarh also ranked among the top-rated cities.

In terms of trip timing, Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest share of office-hour trips as a proportion of total bookings, indicating a stronger focus on work-related travel.

Mumbai–Pune tops intercity travel routes

Intercity trips continued to grow during the year. The Mumbai–Pune corridor emerged as the most frequently used Uber Intercity route. Other high-traffic routes included Delhi–Agra, Bangalore–Mysore, Lucknow–Kanpur, and Ahmedabad–Vadodara.

Tourism-linked travel remained significant, with Agra, Mysore, Puri, and Lonavala among the most visited destinations through Uber Intercity services.

Growth seen in electric and premium services

Electric vehicle usage expanded during the year, with riders travelling a total of 365 million kilometres in Uber EVs and spending 54 million hours in electric vehicles.

Premium services also saw steady usage, with Uber Black accounting for over 34 million kilometres of travel, largely for airport and work-related trips in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Other Uber services recorded growth as well. Uber Courier saw peak demand between 1 pm and 3 pm and added around 3 million first-time users in 2025. Uber Shuttle attracted nearly 800,000 new users, while Uber Pet logged close to 800,000 kilometres of travel during the year.

Top five Uber markets in India

Overall, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune emerged as the top five Uber markets in India in 2025, reinforcing the central role of large metropolitan regions in shaping the country’s ride-hailing trends.

