Uber Deepens ONDC Integration With New B2B Logistics Arm, Metro Ticketing Rollout In Bengaluru

Uber on Wednesday announced its entry into the B2B logistics space through the launch of Uber Direct, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The company simultaneously unveiled metro ticketing on the Uber app in Bengaluru, also enabled through ONDC.

These developments underscore Uber’s push to expand its multi-service ecosystem by leveraging India’s digital public infrastructure to deliver seamless mobility and commerce solutions.

How Uber Direct Differs From Consumer-Facing Delivery

Clarifying the distinction between its delivery products, Uber said Uber Direct functions as a backend logistics engine for businesses, unlike Uber Courier, which is booked directly by customers on the app.

In the Uber Direct model, users place orders on a seller’s platform, and Uber fulfills the delivery without any direct consumer interaction until the delivery partner arrives.

This approach makes Uber Direct a standardized, plug-and-play logistics layer designed for enterprises seeking reliable and scalable delivery support.

Bengaluru Rollout Begins With Grocery Deliveries

Uber Direct went live in Bengaluru on Wednesday on ONDC’s open digital rails, with Uber drivers now fulfilling grocery orders for Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh.

The service will expand to food delivery within weeks, fulfilling orders for brands including KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Indian chains such as Rebel Foods.

Metro Ticketing Gains Traction Across Indian Cities

Uber also highlighted that metro ticketing through ONDC has seen robust adoption in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

With Bengaluru joining the network, Uber aims to strengthen its public transit portfolio, enabling riders to discover routes, plan trips, and pay for metro travel within a single app.

Uber, ONDC Leaders Highlight Vision for Scalable Digital Commerce

At the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said Bengaluru was a “natural place” to deepen Uber’s ONDC integration.

He added, “The launch of Metro ticketing and Uber Direct in Bangalore helps us bring alive our vision to help people ‘Go anywhere, Get anything’, and we are excited to build that at scale with ONDC.”

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO & COO of ONDC, said Uber’s expanding partnership showcases “the true potential of interoperable digital commerce.”

He noted that Uber Direct would offer a standardized, plug-and-play logistics layer that enhances efficiency and innovation across the ONDC network.

