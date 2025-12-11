DGCA Stations Oversight Team At IndiGo HQ; CEO Summoned As Crisis Deepens | X/ANI Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified scrutiny of IndiGo’s operations following weeks of severe disruptions, deploying an eight-member oversight team to the airline’s Gurgaon headquarters. Two inspectors from this team will remain stationed at IndiGo’s corporate office every day to audit the airline’s functioning, including fleet deployment, network load, average stage length, pilot strength, and crew utilisation patterns.

The regulator has also directed IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before it with comprehensive operational data and updates related to the disruption.

Expanded Surveillance on Cancellations, Refunds and Passenger Handling

In addition to the audit team, the DGCA has stationed a deputy director and a senior statistical officer at the airline’s office to monitor real-time data on cancellations, refund processing, on-time performance, baggage return, and passenger compensation. These officials will file daily assessments with the Joint Director General.

The action comes a day after DGCA ordered IndiGo to reduce its winter schedule by 10%, amounting to 214 fewer flights per day.

Regulator Seeks Detailed Briefing Amid Widespread Disruptions

The DGCA has summoned CEO Pieter Elbers along with senior officials from all relevant departments to present Flight restoration status, Pilot and crew recruitment plans, Training pipeline details, Data on refunds, rerouting, baggage delivery, Passenger communication performance

All submissions are mandated by Thursday afternoon.

The move follows continued chaos in IndiGo’s network since early December, triggered largely by the airline’s failure to plan adequately for Phase II implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which mandate longer rest hours for pilots.

Cancellations and Refunds Cross Thousands

Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo operated 13,114 domestic flights but cancelled 4,290. It also operated 2,638 international flights, with 64 cancellations.

The airline reported processing ₹900 crore in refunds for 8.86 lakh tickets cancelled between Dec 1–9, ₹1,158 crore in refunds for 12.55 lakh tickets cancelled between Nov 21–Dec 3

Of 9,000 delayed bags, around 7,750 have been delivered. IndiGo said 500 more bags were en route and 750 bags would be cleared within 15 hours.

The airline operated 1,825 flights on Tuesday with 525 cancellations and targeted 1,948 flights on Wednesday, estimating about 400 cancellations.

Civil Aviation Minister: ‘Regular Vigil Being Maintained’

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the ministry continues to closely monitor IndiGo’s functioning.

“A regular vigil is being maintained for real-time resolution of passenger grievances, and the control room team is making all efforts to further enhance response time for prompt and effective redressal,”he stated.

IndiGo Board Chairman Issues Apology, Announces External Review

In his first public statement since the crisis began, Vikram Mehta, Chairman of IndiGo’s Board, apologised for the mismanagement and confirmed that external technical experts will be brought in to identify the root cause of the failures and guide corrective action.

He rejected claims that the airline fabricated the crisis or tried to influence government regulations.

“The disruptions did not happen because of any deliberate action. IndiGo followed the FDTL norms as they came into effect. We did not attempt to bypass them nor compromise our safety record,”Mehta said.