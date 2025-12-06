Serendipity Arts Festival: Indie Rock Band Jack Of Spade’z Is Gearing Up For Their Debut Gig

The Delhi-based indie rock band Jack of Spade’z has been slowly and steadily building up a loyal fanbase for themselves and over the past two years, have managed to make all the right noises in the music world. While vocalist-guitarist Alem Mahukva and bassist Ngatik Asara hail from Manipur, drummer Adhyan Emerson is from Delhi. The trio got together in 2022 and in 2023, released their debut EP Roller Coaster. Since then, they have released standout singles such as ‘Polaroid’, ‘Pressure’, and ‘You’ - continuing to showcase their blend of soaring melodies, raw energy, and emotionally resonant lyrics.

The band is all set to perform at the upcoming 10th edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa on December 16. Also in the pipeline are more songs and videos. We caught up with the band for some more insights into their influences and future plans.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did the three of you meet and form the band?

Adhyan: I had finished college in Singapore and had come back to Delhi. Ngatik used to play in my church here. One day, he was on bass and I was playing the drums. I wanted to start a trio and spoke to him about it. I asked him if he knew of a front man who could sing and play the guitar and he said he knows just the guy. Alem was in Bangalore at the time. We spoke a couple of times and then he joined us.

What kind of music does your band play?

Alem: We call ourselves a rock and roll band and while our style is more rock and roll, we also experiment a bit with blues.

Why Jack of Spade’z?

Alem: To be honest, it sounds a bit rock and roll and flirty and carefree. There is no actual meaning but it sounded cool to me and when I suggested it to them, they really liked it.

Who are your musical inspirations?

Alem: I used to listen a lot to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. Those were really big influences. There was also a bassist back in Manipur who I heard at some street rock concert and that was the first time that I felt I wanted to play music as well. My musical choices changed once I joined this band. Now I lean more towards rock and roll, blues and jazz.

Adhyan: I was more into classic rock while growing up but since I have a degree in recording engineering, I have listened to all kinds of music. I was listening to a lot of fusion but then when this band formed, it's back to modern blues.

Tell us about the EP and the singles you have released so far? What kind of reactions have you received from fellow musicians?

Alem: The EP is called Roller Coaster and after that we released three singles. A lot of people told us that while our sound is rock and roll, it is something new and not many people are doing this. We have a song called You which is more acoustic and on the softer side.

Adhyan: We got a really good response to the EP as it has a mix of songs. There is a pure rock and roll song called Live On which became like an anthem for the band. Mystery is on the classic rock side, while Spectacle Girl leans towards the blues and Off Track is more on the rugged rock side. Polaroid, we feel, is our best song. It is more of a ballad than You.

How does it feel to be playing at Serendipity Arts Festival?

Alem: This is our first time ever at this festival and we are genuinely excited for it. Of course, playing anywhere, anytime is always a passion for us, regardless of how big or small the festival may be. I think all of us are on the edge. We just want to jump off and play and do our thing! (laughs)

What’s in store for the future? Any more singles or EPs on the way?

Adhyan: As a matter of fact, we are recording an EP right after the Serendipity Arts Festival.

Alem: I’m planning to write four tracks for the EP. Three are almost ready; they just need to be a little more polished. That is our future plan. Also, next year we plan to shoot a music video for one of the tracks.