'Craft Only Thrives When It Evolves': Fashion Designer Punit Balana Marks 10 Years With Amer And New Jaipur Flagship

For fashion designer Punit Balana, design has always meant focusing on the crafts. So, it is no wonder that when the designer’s namesake label turned ten, he returned to his eternal muse – the beautiful city of Jaipur for inspiration and celebration. It is in this city, shaped by heritage and craftsmanship, that his fashion journey had started. Balana has now opened a flagship store in Jaipur which is a tribute to the brand’s roots. Surrounded by lush greenery and steeped in quiet, old-world charm, the store reflects the brand’s minimalist-yet-artisanal aesthetic with arched doorways, warm terracotta and olive tones, and layered craft details. Elements like bandhani-inspired textiles, coin-detail curtains, and chaandi tilla mirror frames lend a uniquely Balana signature to the space. On the occasion of his ten-year anniversary, he also unveiled his festive collection Amer, which draws deeply from Jaipur’s architectural jewel - the Amer Fort.

We caught up with the designer post the show to get a glimpse into his journey…

Excerpts from the interview:

Jaipur continues to inspire you in so many ways. Can you tell us how the city has been your muse for all these years and how it continues to do so? Which aspects of the city do you look for when it comes to inspiration?

Jaipur has always been my biggest muse. The colours, the textures, the architecture, the craft - it’s all around me and it never feels forced. Even on a regular day, if I walk through the old city or just notice the details on a wall, I come back with new ideas. What inspires me most is how seamlessly the city blends history with everyday life. That balance of heritage and modernity is what I try to capture in my collections.

Ten years later, how do you look back upon this journey and what are some of the learnings you have taken from it as a fashion designer in India who is trying to revive age-old techniques?

It’s been a decade of constant learning. The biggest takeaway has been that craft only thrives when it evolves. For me, the journey has been about finding that balance - preserving the essence of traditional embroidery and textiles, but presenting them in a way that today’s generation feels excited to wear.

You recently unveiled the 10-year collection Amer. Can you tell us a bit about how Amer Fort inspired you for this collection and how it is integrated in the designs? Also, tell us a bit about the craftsmanship of Chaandi tille ka kaam and the colours that are part of this collection.

Amer Fort has always fascinated me. For this collection, I wanted to translate its grandeur into something wearable. The arches, frescoes and carvings became motifs and textures across the ensembles. We used Chaandi Tille ka Kaam inspired by the Sheesh Mahal because it feels light, yet looks regal, a technique that perfectly captures Amer’s spirit. While finalising the colour palette for this collection, I thought it was only fair to bring back and revisit some of our archival shades like Surkh Laal, Gulabi Gulaal and Dry Heena which are timeless hues that have previously been fan favourites.

Ananya Pandey walked the ramp as the showstopper at the grand fashion show. How do you think she embodies the essence of the collection?

Ananya brought the right young, playful and elegant spirit to the collection. Amer is about heritage seen through a modern lens, and I think she represented that balance perfectly. She carried the craft with ease while making it feel very relevant to her generation.

Coming back full circle, you also opened your flagship store in Jaipur. Can you tell us about the store, how long has it been in the making and how it is a dream you have cherished for a long time?

The flagship at Barwara House is very close to my heart. It’s been years in the making because I wanted it to feel like more than just a store. I wanted it to embody our brand story. From the arched doorways to the artisanal touches inside, every detail has been thought through. It’s always been my dream to create a space in Jaipur that feels like home for the brand, and this store does exactly that.

Today's women are looking for fuss-free, light festive clothing in which they don't feel burdened. How do you think your label fits into that space?

That’s exactly what I design for. Women today don’t want to feel weighed down by their clothes; they want to enjoy themselves. My collections focus on light fabrics, comfortable silhouettes, and embroideries that look rich without feeling heavy. The idea is to give them outfits that let them move, dance, and celebrate without compromising on style or craft.

How do you think the brand has evolved in the past ten years? What do you think the future holds for the label?

Over the last ten years, the brand has matured a lot. The silhouettes, techniques, even the way we approach colour, everything has evolved. What excites me about the future is continuing to evolve without losing that core connection to Jaipur and its traditions. My focus is to keep pushing Indian craft forward, making it more versatile, and taking Jaipur’s story to the world. The idea is to explore craft in new ways and create pieces that feel relevant for today.

Is there someone in India you would love to see in your creations? What about internationally?

It’s my dream to dress Rekha ji one day. And internationally, I would really love to work with and dress Naomi Campbell. I think both of them would look stunning in one of our pieces.

If you could give a tagline to your label, what would it be?

Understated luxury, inspired by heritage.