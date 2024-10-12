Lakme Fashion Week: Punit Balana Unveils Modern Take On Rajasthani Heritage With 'Johari Bazaar'

Hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan, Punit Balana imbibes within him the very essence of the city he lives in. Rajasthan has almost always been his muse and he has never really needed to look too far for inspiration. His latest collection Johari Bazaar, too embodies the spirit and vibrancy of the Rajasthani culture. Yesterday, the designer showcased his collection at Lakme Fashion Week with the stunning Sobhita Dhulipala wearing one of his exquisite creations as show stopper.

In a candid chat, Balana reveals his thoughts on his inspirations and festive trends for the year.

Excerpts from the interview:

What made you focus on Johri Bazaar as your latest collection?

Jaipur has always been at the heart of my creative journey, with Rajasthan's vibrant culture continuously inspiring every collection I craft. This time, it was a seemingly casual evening walk through Johari Bazaar, the beating heart of Jaipur, that sparked an artistic revelation. I had set out with friends, eager to show them the city's charm. But that evening, something about Johari Bazaar felt different, almost magical. As I wandered through the narrow streets, with the intricate jali work and the dazzling jharokhas around me, I couldn’t shake the feeling that these small, everyday details were speaking to me in a new way.

The energy of the marketplace, which I had seen countless times before, suddenly stirred something within me. When I got back home, I couldn’t help but pour my thoughts onto paper. I had been moved in a way I hadn't expected, and words flowed effortlessly as I wrote about everything that had inspired me that evening. It was at that moment I knew this would be the foundation of my next collection.

Why did you think Sobhita Dhulipala was the perfect muse to close your show?

Johari Bazaar is a very special collection for me, and I wanted someone who is as special as this collection is for me. She is one of the few celebrities I’ve worked with in past, who I feel have such a strong and deep understanding of textile and garment construction. At the same time, she is such a fashionable girl. She carries everything with such grace. As a whole, the collection has an old-world charm, and the silhouettes that we have done with this collection are super modern, chic and boho. I feel Sobhita has that old world charm, but at the same time, she pulls off modern looks so gracefully. She wants to know about the details and about the craft, which makes it even more special for me.

Can you take us through the collection?

Inspired by the vibrant streets of Jaipur, the Johari Bazaar collection captures the essence of the city’s evolving spirit through bold fabric choices and a contemporary palette. Metallic tissue adds an unexpected shimmer, while handwoven silks and raw silk infuse a tactile richness. The colours —sage, gulabi, and gulal — offer a modern twist on Rajasthani hues, bringing a fresh vibrancy. Mughal motifs and playful puppet-inspired khaka patterns blend tradition with modernity, creating timeless festive pieces that feel both rich in heritage and distinctly forward-looking, perfect for the upcoming season.

Your designs are rooted in Indian culture and heritage. Where do you look for inspiration and how do you find it each time?

Living in Jaipur feels like sitting on a gold mine of inspiration. I never have to look beyond this vibrant city or Rajasthan itself. Every corner, every street of the Old City offers endless creativity. Johri Bazaar, which inspired my latest collection, is the very heart of Jaipur's charm. With such rich cultural heritage at my doorstep, I don't need to search far for inspiration—Jaipur and Rajasthan provide everything I need for my designs, making each collection a true reflection of this incredible region.

The festive and wedding season is coming up. What are some of the trends you foresee?

This festive season, there’s a refreshing shift toward minimalist Indian ethnic wear, where quality and thoughtful design take center stage. Young women are embracing fabrics and silhouettes that are light, comfortable, and elegant, prioritising well-crafted, timeless pieces over just photogenic styles. It’s not about sacrificing style for comfort but rather finding the perfect balance. The beauty of ethnic wear truly shines when it’s effortless and sophisticated. As the trend leans toward more discerning choices, festive fashion becomes a celebration of elegance and ease, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in the joy of the occasion.