BJP rakes up Sena demand to rename Aurangabad

Aurangabad: A week after a BJP leader resigned from the post of deputy mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), his party has raked up the issue of renaming the city as Sambhajinagar, apparently to corner its ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena.

A delegation of BJP leaders on Friday met Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, a Shiv Sena corporator, to demand that Aurangabad be renamed as Sambhajinagar.

Ironically, it was the Shiv Sena, which had first made this demand decades ago. A proposal to this effect had been passed in the general body meeting of the AMC in June 1995.

However, it was challenged by the then Congress corporator Mushtaq Ahmed in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

After his plea was rejected by the HC, Ahmed had approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the process of renaming the city.

BJP group leader in AMC, Pramod Rathod, and other leaders of the party met Ghodele, urging him to table a fresh proposal to that effect in the civic body. "We have urged the mayor to table a fresh proposal in the AMC general body meeting. It was late Balasaheb Thackeray, who had mooted the idea some 30 years back. His son, Uddhav, who is now the CM has to fulfil his father's dream," Rathod added.