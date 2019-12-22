Mumbai: This cop always finds his man

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have in their ranks a new-age Midas, the man with the golden touch, who has solved every missing person case he has handled. His name is Constable Rajesh Pandey. From 2011 till date, Constable Pandey has assisted in solving over 1,000 cases of missing persons. Impressed by his abilities, former commissioner of police Dattatray Padsalgikar had set up a procedural in 2018, which he named the Pandey module, for solving kidnapping cases.Pandey has a birthday coming up shortly - December 31. But he has never celebrated it at home since he joined the force in 1993. Before being deployed at various police stations throughout his career, Pandey worked with the Local Arms (LA) unit for 12 years, where he picked up a knack for communication and efficiency.In 2011, he was transferred to Santacruz police station, where he was deputed with a case of a missing child later traced to Uttar Pradesh and rescued. Pandey told The Free Press Journal, "Having found the child within a fortnight, I had fulfilled my professional duty, but the happiness I have gained on the personal front is something I can never express in words. While my job helps me earn my livelihood, tracking down missing people gives me a purpose."From the LA unit, Pandey was transferred to Malad, Santacruz and Andheri police stations and at every 'halt', he has ensured that all the missing person complaints and kidnapping