Flesh trade racket busted in Prabhadevi, 9 women rescued; owner held

Mumbai: The anti-narcotic cell (ANC) busted an alleged prostitution racket which had been operating under the garb of an upscale spa in a plush residential tower at Prabhadevi on Friday evening and rescued nine girls. Police arrested the owner and booked him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), at Dadar police station.

Acting on a tip-off that immoral activities were being carried out at 'Rejuvenate Spa' in Prabhadevi, ANC officers raided the spa. In the process, police rescued nine women employed at the spa which was managed by a woman. Accordingly, police issued her a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and seized cash worth Rs 12,150 from the spa.

Primary interrogation revealed, the spa was owned by one Salim Shaikh, who fled the scene and tried to go underground, but police managed to nab him in the nick of time. Shaikh was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the PITA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).