Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girish Bapat passed away on March 29 in Pune. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital and had been under treatment for quite a few days.

President of Pune Unit of the saffron party said that Bapat will be cremated at 7 pm today at Vaikunth Crematorium.

As soon as news of his demise broke, tributes and condolences poured in for the late MP.

Shri Girish Bapat Ji was a humble and hardworking leader who served society diligently. He worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was particularly passionate about Pune's growth. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/17M0XpcwpF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2023

Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Pune, Shri Girish Bapat. He was known as a grassroots leader who worked assiduously for the well-being of people. He was also at the forefront of several community service efforts. Condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 29, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of MP Shri Girish Bapat ji. He was a fighter & people’s leader. In his political career spanning four decades, he always worked for the issues of Punekars and working class. My Heartfelt condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JiDooGHj54 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 29, 2023

पुणे के सांसद और भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता गिरीश बापट जी का निधन भाजपा के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। बापट जी अपनी अंतिम साँस तक देश और संगठन के हित के प्रति समर्पित रहे। दुःख की इस घड़ी में पूरा संगठन उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ा है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें।ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2023

Deeply grieved by the passing of Hon. MP of #Pune, Sh. Girish Bapat ji. A grave loss for the city, the party, and personally for me & my family.

An inspirational sevak of the people, my mentor, Bapat Saheb leaves behind an insurmountable legacy of great work.

ॐ शांति. pic.twitter.com/tEi4C9jMl9 — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) March 29, 2023