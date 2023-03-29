BJP MP Girish Bapat admitted to Pune hospital; condition critical

Girish Bapat | Wikipedia

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girish Bapat has been keeping unwell. He is currently admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune and has been under treatment for quite few days.

According to a local report, Bapat had participated in campaigning ahead of Kasba Peth bye-elections despite being unwell.

MP Girish Bapat has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and has been put on life support. The hospital issued a press statement confirming the same.

"Mr. Girish Bapat, Honorable Member of Parliament, Pune is admitted in the ICU at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Pune. He is critically ill and presently on life support treatment. A team of doctors is monitoring him very closely," the hospital statement read.

According to the local reports, Girish Bapat has been sick for a while now and was undergoing treatment at his home. However, on Wednesday his condition deteriorated. Following that he was admitted to the hospital.

This is breaking news, further details awaited