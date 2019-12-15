BJP leaders boycott Maha CM Uddhav's tea party on International Tea Day

Taking a dig at the BJP, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said despite it being the International Tea Day, the opposition party refused to have a cup of tea with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature.

Fadnavis on Sunday said the BJP would boycott the customary tea party to be hosted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the evening.

Commenting on it, Chavan tweeted, "It was expected that the opposition party leaders will attend the high tea and jointly discuss the crucial problems of the state." "Incidentally, today is also the International Tea Day. Unfortunately, the opposition parties boycotted the high tea," the former chief minister said in a tweet in Marathi.