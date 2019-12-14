Uddhav exchanges NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal's portfolios

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday.

On December 12, Patil was allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare ministries.

Bhujbal was entrusted with Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development, Food and Drug Administration portfolios.

As per new arrangement, Irrigation department was shifted to Patil while Bhujbal got Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.