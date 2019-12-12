Uddhav's Cabinet: Eknath Shinde becomes Maharashtra's most powerful minister

The wait for allocation of ministries in the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is over.

The Free Press Journal's Sanjay Jog reported today that state Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be handling the Home, Urban Development, Forestry, Environment, Water Supply & Sanitation, Soil & Water Conservation, Tourism, Public Works (Public Enterprises), Parliamentary Work and Ex-Servicemen Welfare portfolios.

NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal received the Rural Development, Water Resources and Sector Development, Social Justice and Special Assistance, State Excise, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Food and Drug Administration portfolios.