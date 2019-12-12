Uddhav's Cabinet: Eknath Shinde becomes Maharashtra's most powerful minister

The wait for allocation of ministries in the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is over.
The Free Press Journal's Sanjay Jog reported today that state Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be handling the Home, Urban Development, Forestry, Environment, Water Supply & Sanitation, Soil & Water Conservation, Tourism, Public Works (Public Enterprises), Parliamentary Work and Ex-Servicemen Welfare portfolios.
NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal received the Rural Development, Water Resources and Sector Development, Social Justice and Special Assistance, State Excise, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Food and Drug Administration portfolios.
Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat has been designated with Revenue, Energy & Unconventional Energy, Medical Education, School Education, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries portfolios.
Sena legislator Subhash Desai was allocated Industries and Mining, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Agriculture, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture, Transport, Marathi Language, Cultural Activities, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Ports and Kharbhoomi Development portfolios.
NCP Minister Jayant Patil was given the Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Cooperation and Marketing, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Workers and Minority Development portfolios.
Congress Minister Nitin Raut was allotted the Public Works (excluding Public Ent), Tribal Development, Women and Child Development, Textile Industries, Aid and Rehabilitation, Other Backward Classes, Social and Educational Backward Classes, Vimukt castes, Wandering Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare portfolios.
Uddhav Thackeray, alongside being the Chief Minister will also handle any portfolio that remains non-allotted.
As per norms, the Maharashtra government can accommodate maximum 43 ministers. The three parties, which came together to form a coalition government in unusual political circumstances in November this year, have, prior to the announcement, held a series of meetings for ironing out differences over allocation of portfolios.
