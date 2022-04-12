BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil untraceable after being booked in cheating case: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Maharashtra govt on Tuesday said that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have been untraceable after a case was registered against them, in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday rejected pre-arrest bail application filed by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya in connection with a misappropriation of funds case registered by the Mumbai Police.

Somaiya and his son have been booked for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 50 crores collected to save the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being decommissioned.

A case was registered against them at the Trombay Police Station in the city after a complaint was lodged by a retired army personnel.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had accused BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil of absconding after being booked in the cheating case. The Sena MP claimed that the duo may escape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them.



Talking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that the father-son duo was outside Mumbai and Maharashtra and engaged in a "setting" to ensure they get anticipatory bail in the matter.

"Kirit Somaiya is absconding with his son. By putting pressure on the judiciary, these thugs are trying to get away. Even if a forged document is created to mislead the court, the truth will prevail", Raut tweeted.

"For now the question is, where are these two thugs? Did they run away like Mehul Choksi?", he added.

"I am warning the Raj Bhavan, it will lose its leftover prestige if it does something wrong. It should not get involved in the anti-national activity. They (the gang) are trying hard. The Mumbai police will soon nab the guilty from where they are," he added.

