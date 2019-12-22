BJP leader Eknath Khadse lauds Maha Vikas Aghadi's crop loan waiver scheme

Mumbai: Veteran BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse, who is vocal in expressing displeasure over the present state of BJP's functioning, has welcomed Maha Vikas Aghadi government's crop loan waiver scheme of up to Rs 2 lakh with the cut-off date of September 30. Khadse's move to shower praise over the MVA government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is contrary to the party line as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a couple of other leaders have criticized the crop loan waiver.

BJP has decided to launch a state wide agitation against the MVA government as the party is of the view that Thackeray has failed to keep its promise of providing complete loan waiver to farmers. Former minister Rana Jagatjit Singh, who was elected from BJP after quitting NCP, has announced that farmers will be mobilized against the loan waiver scheme which is quite inadequate.

Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by the MVA government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs 2 lakh. It is seen as the first step towards fulfilling the promise made in the common minimum programme. The government in due course of time will announce another scheme for the farmers who repay their loans on time.