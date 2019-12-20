FPJ Exclusive: Uddhav set to expand cabinet on December 24

Nagpur: Finally the suspense over the expansion of the council of ministers headed by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra is now over. The cabinet expansion will take place on December 24.

Maha Vikas Aghadi sources told FPJ, "In all 28 legislators comprising Shiv Sena (seven cabinet ministers and three ministers of state), NCP (eight cabinet ministers and three ministers of state) and Congress (six cabinet ministers and two ministers of state) will be sworn in. This is the first cabinet expansion after Thackeray along with six ministers took the oath of office and secrecy on November 28 at the sprawling Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Thereafter, Thackeray allocated portfolios on December 12 and they are currently facing the legislature in the ongoing winter session.’’

Sources said Shiv Sena and NCP have already prepared their lists of legislators to be in the cabinet expansion while Congress has yet to get the party high command’s approval.