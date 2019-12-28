BJP jealous of Shiv Sena as they are out of power, says Aaditya Thackeray

"Maha Vikas Aghadi will keep working for the welfare of the state and we should avoid such trolls. They (BJP) let them troll us as they are not in power. So let them be busy by trolling, they are trolling us from the places where they have not stopped the internet. It is good to let them use their mobile phones and continue doing so, they are out of power and so they are jealous of us," he said.

Commenting on the Wadala incident where Shiv Sena workers allegedly tonsured a man, Thackeray said: "I know these trollers they don't only troll Shiv Sena but they also troll women and women journalists. It is natural that when someone is angry they engage in trolling. But I request people not to get angry because people are out of power so they are doing so."