BJP divided over allying with Raj Thackeray's MNS

However, former revenue minister Eknath Khadse ruled out the possibility of MNS striking an alliance with BJP. "MNS is a separate party with its own leader and style of functioning. I don't see any tie-up between BJP and MNS,'' he said.

Khadse said even though Hindutva will be a common thread between BJP and MNS, BJP has a national presence and does not have a parochial stand.

On the other hand, BJP spokesman Ganesh Hake alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the brain behind MNS to unveil the saffron flag. ''It is a conspiracy to divide Hindu votes. However, it will not succeed in Maharashtra,'' he opined.

However, NCP state chief and irrigation minister Jayant Patil strongly refuted Hake's allegation. ''Is BJP so scared of NCP chief Sharad Pawar? Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently met MNS chief Raj Thackeray. So it is improper to level charges against Pawar,'' he viewed.