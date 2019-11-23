BJP, Ajit Pawar will fail to prove majority, all NCP MLAs are with us, claims Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said the government formed by the BJP and Ajit Pawar will fail to prove majority in the Assembly. "This government has been formed with betrayal and will fail to prove majority on the floor of the House. All the MLAs are with us," Malik said.
Malik, who was a part of the team that discussed the common minimum programme and was instrumental in bringing the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress together to form a government in the state, alleged that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs taken for attendance.
"We had taken signatures of the MLAs for attendance, but it was misused as a basis for oath-taking," he said.
The NCP leader said many of the party MLAs were misled and taken to the Governor by Ajit Pawar.
"Many of the MLAs who were taken there have come and met Sharad Pawar and told him that they were misled. They will be present in the joint press conference of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena here," Malik told reporters.
Malik said Sharad Pawar would meet all the 54 MLAs of the party in the evening.
The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena were left surprised after Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister in the morning.
Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP was sowrn in as the Chief Minister.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress were supposed together on Saturday to clinch the alliance deal in the state and form government where the President's rule was imposed since November 12.
In the October 21 elections for the 288-member House, the BJP had won 105 while its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively.
