BJP, Ajit Pawar will fail to prove majority, all NCP MLAs are with us, claims Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said the government formed by the BJP and Ajit Pawar will fail to prove majority in the Assembly. "This government has been formed with betrayal and will fail to prove majority on the floor of the House. All the MLAs are with us," Malik said.

Malik, who was a part of the team that discussed the common minimum programme and was instrumental in bringing the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress together to form a government in the state, alleged that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs taken for attendance.

"We had taken signatures of the MLAs for attendance, but it was misused as a basis for oath-taking," he said.