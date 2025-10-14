BIS Celebrates Manak Mahotsav To Commemorate World Standards Day With A Shared Vision For A Better World |

Mumbai: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised Manak Mahotsav to commemorate World Standards Day with the theme of ‘a shared vision for a better world’ with a spotlight on Sustainable Development Goal 17, which calls for partnerships of the goals.

The festival was celebrated on Tuesday at Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC in SEEPZ, Andheri East. The national standards body of India, BIS, celebrates World Standards Day to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as domestic and international standards.

‘All India First’ licensees were felicitated during the event along with various stakeholders including, assaying and hallmarking centers, media houses, mentors of BIS Standards club, NGO and resource persons for their active association and collaboration with BIS towards creating a quality ecosystem in the country.

Prof. U Kamachi Mudali, vice chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute Mumbai, attended the event as the chief guest. He highlighted the critical role that standards play in the manufacturing of specialised materials. He underscored the importance of harmonising the materials used in various products, noting that standards developed by BIS are pivotal in this endeavor. He stressed that partnerships are essential for the successful implementation of United Nations’ SDG 17 and the achievement of the 169 associated targets.

“India is a growing economy and has occupied the fourth position in terms of GDP. We are competing with China to become global suppliers of steel. By 2047, we aim to produce 100 GW of nuclear power. In our journey to achieve these targets, quality is very important and this is where standards play a key role,” he added.

V.Gopinath, deputy director general of the western region highlighted various initiatives by BIS in the field of partnership of goals. “We have struggled to come up to this level and it is important to maintain it. It can be achieved by ensuring proper standards. World Standards Day is a way to remind ourselves of the contribution of scientists and technocrats for developing standards and our commitment towards maintaining them,” he said.

Pinaki Gupta, scientist-E and head of Mumbai branch office, presented the World Standards Day message. Shashi Bhushan, executive plant head of Tata Steel Ltd Khopoli, Suresh Deotalu, vice president of group India quality Legrand, Philip Puthenpurackal, general manager of corporate quality and integrated management and safety and sustainability at KSB Limited, Dr. Bhagwan F. Jogi, registrar at Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai and Dr. Sitaram Dixit, chairman of consumer guidance society of India, Mumbai, attended the festival as the guests of honour.

Quality walk, Manak carnival, and stakeholders’ meet were organised in Palghar district on October 10 in association with St. John Technical Education Campus. A second stakeholders’ meet was organised at Nashik on September 27, which witnessed participation from more than 200 industries. These meets aimed to bring together various stakeholders on specific subjects to discuss standards, BIS activities, hallmarking scheme of BIS, and the management certification scheme.

BIS is the national standards body of India, working under the Government of India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Their main activities include standard formulation, certification, laboratory testing, hallmarking and management systems certification. BIS is contributing to the quality ecosystem, national economy by ensuring safe, reliable and quality goods, minimising health hazards to consumers and protecting the environment among others.

