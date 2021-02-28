Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 21 poultry birds found dead

A total of 21 poultry birds, including 15 birds in Beed and six birds in Nandurbar, were found dead due to bird flu. No death cases were reported in other birds, including herons, sparrows, parrots and crows in the state. The samples of the dead birds are being sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section in Pune.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has said that the containment measures implemented after the bird flu was detected on January 8 has worked. The spread of the disease has been controlled and this was possible as the state government had delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009 for the prevention, control and eradication of bird flu. Thereafter, district collectors took preventive measures by initiating the process of declaring ‘alert zones’ in areas where such cases were found.

So far, 8,84,076 poultry birds, including 7,49,472 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 30,00,321 eggs and 64,394 kilograms of poultry feed have been scientifically culled and destroyed within a radius of 1 kilometre from the poultry farm in the infected zones.

The state government has released Rs 3.38 crore towards compensation to affected farmers. Farmers have been urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. Chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves and a mask to cover the mouth and nose. They have also been asked to follow hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social distance.

Further, the state government has appealed to the citizens not to consume raw or half-cooked poultry meat or eggs. They have been also requested not to spread misconceptions and rumours based on unscientific information about the disease.