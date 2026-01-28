Bhiwandi Road Accident: Scooter Rider Killed, Pillion Injured After Bus Crash Near ST Stand–Gayatrinagar Road

Abu Bakar Ansari, who lost his life after a speeding private bus hit his scooter near Galaxy Talkies on the ST Stand–Gayatrinagar Road in Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi, Jan 28: A tragic road accident on the busy ST Stand–Gayatrinagar Road in Bhiwandi claimed the life of a young scooter rider and left his friend seriously injured on Tuesday night. The mishap took place near the closed Galaxy Talkies, where a speeding private bus rammed into a scooter, crushing the rider to death on the spot.

Victims identified

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Abu Bakar Ansari, a resident of Ansar Mohalla, while the injured pillion rider has been identified as Mizan Ansari, who is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Accident caused by road obstruction

Police said that Abu Bakar, along with his friend Mizan, had gone out on a scooter to purchase food items. While returning, as they reached the Galaxy Talkies stretch, the scooter lost balance due to an electricity transformer encroaching onto the road and vehicles illegally parked in the no-parking zone along the roadside.

Eyewitness account

Eyewitnesses stated that the scooter suddenly swerved and collided head-on with an oncoming bus belonging to Pujari Travels. The impact was so severe that Abu Bakar fell directly under the bus and was crushed, resulting in his instant death, while Mizan was thrown several feet away, sustaining serious injuries.

One dead, one critical

Both victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared Abu Bakar dead on arrival, while Mizan Ansari was admitted for emergency treatment and remains in a critical condition.

Residents blame civic negligence

Local residents squarely blamed the accident on chronic traffic mismanagement, illegal parking and civic negligence. They alleged that the electricity transformer has been occupying nearly half of the road for a long time and that, despite clear no-parking signage, cars and autorickshaws are routinely parked along the stretch, leaving little space even for two-wheelers.

“There is barely enough space to push a bicycle through this road. Illegal parking and sheer negligence have now claimed a young life,” said an angry resident, expressing outrage over repeated complaints being ignored.

Police action promised

Following the incident, public anger erupted at the accident site, with residents demanding strict action against illegally parked vehicles and accountability from the traffic department. The bus driver involved in the accident has been taken into police custody, and the bus has been seized for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police Inspector Kishor Kharat stated that a special enforcement drive will be launched against vehicles parked in no-parking zones and strict legal action will be taken to prevent such fatal incidents in the future.

