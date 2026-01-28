Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New CCTV Footage Captures Aircraft Losing Control Before Landing Amid Speculation Of Skidding Off Runway

Baramati: New CCTV footage of the plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has surfaced. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen descending rapidly near a temple in Baramati before disappearing over the horizon, moments before it turned into a fireball, sending up a massive plume of smoke. The video shows, the plane losing control of the plane even before landing. Earlier, reports were claiming that the plane skidded off the runway.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)