 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New CCTV Footage Captures Aircraft Losing Control Before Landing Amid Speculation Of Skidding Off Runway
New CCTV footage of the plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has surfaced. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen descending rapidly near a temple in Baramati before disappearing over the horizon, moments before it turned into a fireball, sending up a massive plume of smoke.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@SachinGuptaUP

Baramati: New CCTV footage of the plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has surfaced. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen descending rapidly near a temple in Baramati before disappearing over the horizon, moments before it turned into a fireball, sending up a massive plume of smoke. The video shows, the plane losing control of the plane even before landing. Earlier, reports were claiming that the plane skidded off the runway.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

