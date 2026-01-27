Mumbai Tragedy: 1-Year-Old Boy Killed, Grandmother Injured After Being Hit By School Bus In Girgaon; Driver Taken Into Custody

A school bus accident in Girgaon’s Khetwadi area claims the life of a one-year-old child while leaving his grandmother seriously injured | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 27: A tragic accident occurred at Khetwadi in Girgaon on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a one-year-old boy and serious injuries to his grandmother.

Accident during school bus drop-off

The incident took place on January 27, 2026, at around 12.15 pm, in front of Nirmal Niketan building, Khetwadi, Girgaon. A school bus had arrived at the spot to drop off students. At the same time, a local resident, Chandrakala Shivram Vyas (68), had come to receive her granddaughter from the bus. She was carrying her one-year-old grandson, Aveer Vyas, in her arms.

After helping her granddaughter alight from the bus, Vyas began crossing the road from the front of the bus. At that moment, the bus driver allegedly moved the vehicle forward, causing the bus to hit both the woman and the child. Due to the impact, Vyas and Aveer suffered serious injuries, and the child was thrown from her arms.

Child declared dead, grandmother injured

Both were immediately rushed to Reliance Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared the one-year-old Aveer dead on arrival. Vyas sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Driver taken into custody

The bus driver, Sambhaji Balasaheb Wakhare (46), has been taken into custody. Legal action is underway, and further investigation is being carried out by the D.B. Marg Police Station.

