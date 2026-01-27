Thane MACT Awards Over ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Advocate And Tutor Injured In 2016 Vasind Road Accident

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Thane, awards compensation to two victims injured in a 2016 car accident near Vasind | FPJ (Representational Image)

Thane, Jan 27: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has awarded compensation to an advocate and a tutor who were injured in a 2016 road accident near Vasind, holding the car driver negligent. The tribunal directed the vehicle owner and insurer to pay the compensation with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the petitions until realisation.

Accident during monsoon travel

The accident occurred on July 12, 2016, when the victims were travelling with family members from Shirdi in a car near Vasind. During monsoon conditions, the vehicle, allegedly being driven at high speed, skidded off the road and hit a roadside pole.

The injured were initially treated at Shahapur and later shifted to Bhakti Vedanta Hospital, Mira Road. Police registered a Traffic Accident Report (TAR), and medical records confirmed that the injuries were caused due to a road traffic accident.

Tutor’s disability and compensation

One of the claimants, a Mira Road–based tutor and graphic designer, suffered lasting effects from the crash. Though doctors assessed 23 per cent permanent partial disability, the tribunal held that the functional disability affecting her earning capacity was 10 per cent. In the absence of strong documentary proof of income, her notional monthly income was fixed at Rs 14,000.

She was awarded Rs 6,94,947, which included medical expenses of Rs 2.16 lakh, future income loss, future prospects, and amounts towards pain and suffering, diet, conveyance and attendant charges. The tribunal directed that Rs 2 lakh be kept in a fixed deposit for two years, with the remaining amount released to her.

Advocate also awarded compensation

Meanwhile, in connection with the injuries sustained by the 63-year-old advocate, Sanjivani Satish Maheshwari, the tribunal awarded compensation of Rs 3,12,000.

Insurer’s objections rejected

The insurance company had argued a breach of policy conditions and delay in police reporting. However, the tribunal found no proof that the driver lacked a valid licence or had violated policy terms. The delay in intimation was considered reasonable, given the medical emergency faced by the family after the accident.

