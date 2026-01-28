Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies In Mulund Fire Panic, Malvani Cylinder Blast Leaves 7 Injured, Hospitalised

A senior citizen lost his life by falling down out of panic from seventh floor to ground, after a fire broke in the building. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A senior citizen lost his life by falling down out of panic from seventh floor to ground, after a fire broke in the building. The incident took place in Sai Dham Coperative Housing Society, Nahur Gaon, Mulund West on Wednesday morning. The deceased is identified as Ramlal Sadhuram Yadav (67).

Fire Details

As per the BMC disaster management officials, the fire incident was reported at 6.27 am and extinguished within 30 minutes. "It was a Level 1 fire (considered as minor incident). The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations and scrap material in common electric meter cabin on ground floor of the eight floored building. One person fell from the seventh floor due to panic. The victim was taken to Agarwal hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," the officials said.

The preliminary cause of fire is said to be an electric short circuit, however, investigation is underway.

Malvani Fire

Meanwhile, the seven people who suffered severe burn injuries after a fire erupted due to a cylinder blast in a chawl in Malvani, Malad, on Tuesday, continue to be hospitalised. The victims, which included a two year old infant, were taken to KEM hospital.

The incident has taken place at a chawl near Malvani Gate 8, close to AC Masjid and beside Bharat Mata School in Malad West on Tuesday morning. The fire was confined to the main valve of the cylinder, gas stove, LPG cylinder, AC sheets, household articles of the chawl room.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/