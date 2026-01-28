 Man Attempts Suicide With Phenyl-Like Substance Inside Panvel Civil Court, Now Stable In Hospital
Man Attempts Suicide With Phenyl-Like Substance Inside Panvel Civil Court, Now Stable In Hospital

A 51-year-old man, Rajesh Miraya Pardeshi, attempted suicide by consuming a phenyl-like substance inside Panvel civil court on Wednesday morning. The incident caused panic among lawyers and staff. Pardeshi, distressed over an ongoing family land dispute and civil case pending since 2022, was immediately rushed to a sub-district hospital, where his condition is now stable.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
A 51-year-old man attempted suicide by consuming a phenyl-like substance inside a courtroom at the Panvel civil court on Wednesday morning, causing panic among lawyers and court staff.

Navi Mumbai: A 51-year-old man attempted suicide by consuming a phenyl-like substance inside a courtroom at the Panvel civil court on Wednesday morning, causing panic among lawyers and court staff. The man, identified as Rajesh Miraya Pardeshi, was immediately rushed to the sub-district hospital in Panvel, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Reason Behind Attempt

According to preliminary information by police, Pardeshi took the extreme step due to distress over an ongoing civil dispute with his relatives. He is a resident of Karanjade and has been involved in a land dispute with his own family members, with a civil case pending before the Panvel court since 2022.

Incident Details

On Wednesday, Pardeshi had arrived at the court for a scheduled hearing in the case. During the proceedings, he allegedly consumed a phenyl-like liquid that he had brought in a bottle. After some time, he began to feel unwell, and the incident came to light, following which he was immediately provided medical assistance and shifted to the hospital.

Police officials said that Pardeshi’s condition is currently stable and out of danger. They also confirmed that no case has been registered in connection with the incident so far, and further inquiry is underway.

