Bhiwandi Municipal Elections 2025: Draft Voter List Released With 6.69 Lakh Voters; No Action Yet On Complaints Of Multiple Entries

The draft voter list for Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation polls shows over 6.69 lakh voters, but residents flag multiple discrepancies | File Photo (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi, Nov 20: In a key step toward the upcoming Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections, the draft voter list was officially released on Thursday. According to the newly issued data, a total of 6,69,033 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the next municipal polls.

Total Voters: 6.69 Lakh Registered

As per the list:

. 3,80,623 male voters

. 2,88,097 female voters, and

. 311 voters from the third gender category have been registered.

In comparison, the last municipal elections held in 2017 recorded 4,79,253 voters. This indicates a significant increase of 1,89,780 voters over the last eight years, reflecting population growth and rising voter awareness.

Complaints of Irregularities Surface Same Person Listed in Multiple Wards

Soon after the draft list was published, several complaints emerged from various wards. Citizens have alleged that the same voter’s name appears in more than one ward, raising concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the voter list.

Some residents also claim that the names of deceased individuals have still not been removed, further highlighting discrepancies.

Despite multiple written complaints being submitted to the election authorities, no corrective action has been taken so far. Local residents argue that if these issues are not addressed promptly, questions may arise about the transparency of the election process.

Also Watch:

Pressure Mounts on Election Department

With the draft list now public, citizens will have a specified period to submit claims, objections, and corrections regarding voter entries.

All eyes are now on the election department to see how seriously it addresses the reported irregularities and ensures accuracy in the final voter list.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/