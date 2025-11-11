Bhiwandi Accident Victims’ Families Receive ₹1 Lakh Aid Each From CM’s Relief Fund |

In a compassionate gesture, the families of two citizens who lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover have received financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, following the recommendation and efforts of Bhiwandi (West) BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule.

Accident Caused by Hanging Cables

The fatal incident occurred when a two-wheeler got entangled in hanging cable wires on the flyover, leading to the deaths of Ahad Dilshad Ansari and Mohammad Saif Ansari. Acting on MLA Choughule’s request, the Chief Minister’s Office approved the relief amount, which was subsequently handed over to the victims’ families.

Relief Cheques Distributed in Presence of Officials

The cheques were distributed by Raju Choughule, BJP Bhiwandi City District Yuva Morcha President and brother of the MLA, in the presence of officials from the Thane District Collector’s Office, Bhiwandi Tehsil representatives including Naib Tehsildar Aadesh Mhatre and Mr. Mhaske, as well as social worker Sheikh Zahid Mukhtar and the family members of the deceased.

‘Deeply Tragic and Heart-Wrenching Incident’: Raju Choughule

Speaking on the occasion, Raju Choughule said, “This was a deeply tragic and heart-wrenching incident that left two families shattered. We are thankful to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for showing sensitivity and promptly approving the assistance.”

He added that the government’s timely intervention has provided some relief to the grieving families, while assuring continued support to ensure justice and safety on city roads.