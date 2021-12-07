Bhiwandi: 13-year-old boy dies after falling from 2nd floor while taking selfie

A 13-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the second floor of a slum while taking a selfie. Sources claim the boy went to the second floor of an illegal slum to take a selfie but lost his balance and fell. The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter.



Police said the boy has been identified as Mohammed Ubed Shaikh, a resident of Shanti Nagar. The incident took place at the ground plus two-storey Heena Market based in Piranipada area in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi. The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation had declared it illegal and unauthorised a few years ago. The authorities had gone on to demolish part of the structure. “As it was half-demolished, it remained vacant and kids would come there to play, on the first and second floors of the illegal structure. There have been many incidents of kids falling and getting injured,” said sources from the BNCMC.



Police sources said Shaikh had gone to the corner of the structure on the second floor and was taking a selfie and he lost his balance and fell. “Alert citizens who saw what happened took him to a nearby civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to heavy bleeding and serious injuries,” said a police officer.



Senior Police Inspector S Raut of Shanti Nagar police station confirmed the incident and said they had registered an accidental death case and were further investigating the matter, to rule out foul play.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:52 PM IST