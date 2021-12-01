Thane: 40 Bangladeshis arrested from Bhiwandi for illegally staying in country; fake passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards recovered

The Bhiwandi Police arrested 40 Bangladeshi immigrants for allegedly staying in the country without valid documents, said police on Tuesday.

The police have recovered fake passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and 28 mobile phones worth Rs 94,000. These Bangladeshis were residing in three different Police limits in Bhiwandi. The documents, which had been recovered from these Bangladeshi nationals, had addresses of Mumbai, Gujarat and Bhiwandi.

These Bangladeshis were employed at different factories in Bhiwandi.

According to the Police, these Bangladesi were using IMO App to speak to their relatives in the neighbouring country and with the person who allegedly helped them in crossing the border.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:30 PM IST