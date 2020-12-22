Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Koregaon Bhima on January 1

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka Ravan will visit Koregaon Bhima on January 1.
January 1 marks the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon and as per the report by the Indian Express, Ravan will visit the Jay Stambh on January 1.
The organisation’s Pune unit has also announced that a rally till Koregaon Bhima will also be organised. It has also planned a gathering of its workers and meeting with well-wishers.
Thousands of people visit every year to Koregaon Bhima village to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.
The ‘Jay Stambh’ had been erected by the British as a memorial for the soldiers killed in the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 1818.
As per the Dalit narrative, the battle is the victory over casteism as the British army comprising a large contingent of Dalit Mahar soldiers had defeated the forces of Peshwas – the Brahmin custodians of the Maratha kingdom.
In 2018, the violence had erupted during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle in which one person was killed and several others were injured.
