Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Koregaon Bhima on January 1

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka Ravan will visit Koregaon Bhima on January 1.

January 1 marks the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon and as per the report by the Indian Express, Ravan will visit the Jay Stambh on January 1.

The organisation’s Pune unit has also announced that a rally till Koregaon Bhima will also be organised. It has also planned a gathering of its workers and meeting with well-wishers.

Thousands of people visit every year to Koregaon Bhima village to offer tributes on the anniversary of the battle, which was fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy.