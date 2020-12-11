Arjun Rampal turns warrior for ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’

Arjun Rampal is playing a Mahar warrior in the upcoming film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. On Thursday, the actor shared his look from the film with a new poster. Talking about playing a dalit hero, he said, “I had always wanted to do a period film especially a historical one. So, when writer-director Ramesh Thite approached me with this role, I immediately agreed. Here I play a brave Mahar war hero who defeats the huge army of the Peshwas.”

The story of the movie is a sensitive one that can create a backlash from the higher castes, but Arjun isn’t worried. Talking about the film he says, “I don’t expect a backlash from the higher castes as this film is based on true facts with a message to respect all castes, creeds and religions. The father of our Constitution Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has given us the right to equality, and as Ambedkar says one should know history to make history. The film is based on historic facts which depict the happenings during 1795-1818. ”

Earlier the actor had compared this war to the Holocaust. Talking on the same, he explained, “I had cited the example of Holocaust as Dalits were inflicted with the same troubles that Nazis did with Jews.”