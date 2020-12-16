Bhima-Koregaon case: VV Rao medically fit, must be sent back to jail, NIA to HC

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday told the Bombay High Court that the Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao is now medically fit and is ready to be discharged and sent back to Taloja jail.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik however, did not pass any orders in this effect and said it would continue hearing the matter on Monday.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh told the judges that Rao, who is presently admitted in city's Nanavati hospital can be now shifted back to the jail, where he has been lodged.

The ASG's submissions was however countered by senior counsel Anand Grover, who appeared for Rao.

Grover told the judges that his client is not medically fit and must not be sent to the jail. He said that his client is suffering from several ailments and that the jail authorities at Taloja do not have proper facilities to take his care.

In his submissions, Grover said that the 81 year old activist would not flee if granted bail. He pointed out that his client has been tried in over 24 cases till date.

"But in all these cases he has been acquitted. He has been chargesheeted in all the cases but the courts have acquitted him," Grover.

"My client has never absconded and has stood for the trials in each and every case and will stand trial here as well, and that should be considered while granting him bail," the counsel added.

At this, ASG Singh argued that the court must first order him shifting back to the prison and then later consider his bail plea.

The matter is likely to be heard next on Monday.