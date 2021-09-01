Bhayandar: MBMC chief Dilip Dhole pays surprise visit to a community hall's e-library

To review the facilities being extended to students, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief - Dilip Dhole paid a surprise visit to the e-library and study hall situated in the community hall building in Bhayandar (west) on Tuesday.

He was accompanied only by his personal assistant as none of the civic officials were informed about the visit. After interacting with students and understanding their requirements, Dhole issued necessary instructions to the librarian for procuring all state level study material which were needed to prepare for medical, engineering, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and other entrance examinations- both in the digital format as well as books and journals which could be accessed on an offline mode.

Apart from directing the on-duty personnel to keep proper cleanliness and maintain a hygienic atmosphere, the civic chief requested all to follow covid appropriate behavior by wearing masks, regular sanitization and maintaining physical distancing norms. As of now the civic administration operates four public libraries and five student study rooms in the twin-city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:31 PM IST